French Actress & Animal Rights Activist Brigitte Bardot Dies at 91

Getty Images

French actress Brigitte Bardot, a screen siren of the 1960s, has died at 91.

Bruno Jacquelin, of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, told The Associated Press that Bardot passed away on Sunday in her home in southern France. He did not share her cause of death.

According to The AP, Bardot had been hospitalized last month.

French President Emmanuel Macron remembered Bardot on X, writing, "We are mourning a legend.”

Bardot shot to fame in the controversial 1956 film “And God Created Woman,” directed by her husband Roger Vadim.

She went on to become a global sex symbol and in 1969 the national emblem of France and the official Gallic seal were modeled after her likeness.

After starring in dozens of films, Brigitte went on to become a well known animal rights activist.

She told The AP in 2007, “Man is an insatiable predator. I don’t care about my past glory. That means nothing in the face of an animal that suffers, since it has no power, no words to defend itself.”

Bardot, however, was later criticized for taking on more extremist views as she spoke out against Muslims immigrating to France, as well as her controversial comments regarding the #MeToo movement.

The actress was married four times, including: Vadim from 1952 to 1957, Jacques Charrier from 1959 to 1963 and Gunter Sachs from 1966 to 1969. She had been married to her current husband Bernard d’Ormale since 1992.