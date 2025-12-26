Taylor Swift Cheered on Travis Kelce at the Chiefs’ Christmas Day Game

Getty Images

Taylor Swift was in the stands on Christmas Day cheering on her fiancé Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game marked the team’s last home game of the season, as they competed against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. In the end, the Broncos won 20 to 13.

Taylor, wearing an oversized red leather jacket, attended with her mom Andrea and brother Austin.

Kelce’s mom Donna was also there to show support for her youngest.

While the Chiefs won’t be heading to the playoffs this year, they do have one more game coming up against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 28.

The Christmas game, however, may have been Travis’ last home game of his career, should he choose to retire.