Celebrity News December 26, 2025
Taylor Swift Cheered on Travis Kelce at the Chiefs’ Christmas Day Game
Taylor Swift was in the stands on Christmas Day cheering on her fiancé Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The game marked the team’s last home game of the season, as they competed against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. In the end, the Broncos won 20 to 13.
Taylor, wearing an oversized red leather jacket, attended with her mom Andrea and brother Austin.
Kelce’s mom Donna was also there to show support for her youngest.
While the Chiefs won’t be heading to the playoffs this year, they do have one more game coming up against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 28.
The Christmas game, however, may have been Travis’ last home game of his career, should he choose to retire.
The tight end opened up about his future with Tony Gonzalez in a prerecorded interview, “I think I’m still searching for those answers. The way this [season[ ended with a sour taste in my mouth… I need to make the right decision for me… I feel like I have a lot of love for this game. If I came back, it’d just be to answer that flame that I still love this thing. If it was just Sundays, I could play ‘till I was 50. Obviously, there’s so much that goes into it.”