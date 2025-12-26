Rob Gronkowski on Tom Brady Flag Football Reunion: ’Still Got My Hands’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rob Gronkoswki is prepping hard for "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

“Extra” spoke with Rob at rehearsals, where he dished on joining the festivities and co-hosting from Vegas with Julianne Hough.

Rob’s family will be on hand while he co-hosts the Las Vegas party. He said, “It’s going to be the best night of all time, and we’re going to be rocking into the year of 2026. We’re going to do it with style and grace.”

Rob is excited to co-host with Julianne, who he called “terrific” and “professional at all levels.”

He went on, “I’ve been watching her forever, you know, every season of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I’m a big fan… Just to see her go, you know, in the rehearsals and just be a part of her energy and vibes, that’s just raising my game up as well.”

Will there be any dancing involved?

Rob quipped, “I’m a professional dancer in the most Gronk way possible. No one can do my moves better than me, but she’s a pro dancer, like she got legit dance moves. I can dance, but, you know, I’m an amateur. I just move all around and people love it because I just bring the energy.”

Gronk pointed out that his game will “raise to a whole 'nother level” if he learned some moves from Julianne.

In the new year, Gronk will be reuniting with his QB Tom Brady for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March 2026.

He shared, “Tom’s going to be ready to go. His arm, he’s been throwing every day. Every single time he’s on the Fox pregame show, he chucks the football as hard as he can to show the world that, ‘Hey, I’m Tom Brady. I can still throw the ball better than every other quarterback in the NFL.’”