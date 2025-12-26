Charlie Puth on Preparing for Fatherhood & What He Sings to the Baby (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” was with Charlie Puth at rehearsals for "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

He teased that we’ll hear him perform “Changes,” the first single off his upcoming album “Whatever’s Clever,” as well as his hits “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again.”

Charlie also spoke about the new album, sharing that this time around, he put life first and let music follow.

Puth said, "It's different because I put life first and then let music follow. Usually I come up with the musical motif and then fit life into it. Actually, how every song was written, it was just kind of it almost like it was a therapy session and then it just happened to have melody to it. So, it was a reverse kind of thing for me this time.”

He continued, "I think right now in time, you have to be as human as possible. And there's a lot of new, no pun intended, changes happening in my life. And there's a lot I realized there were a lot of things I hadn't sung about yet. And that's what this album is going to be filled with.”

The singer talked about impending fatherhood — he and wife Brooke are expecting their first child — and shared what he’s been singing to the baby.

Charlie said of fatherhood, “That's my favorite change ever."

As for what he sings, Puth said, "I sing 'Something in the Way She Moves’ by James Taylor because that's what my mom sung to me. And I sing Baby, my music because if baby doesn't arrive knowing my whole discography, I'm going to be a sad dad. I'm just kidding! Baby can be whatever baby wants to be."

Plus, Charlie talked about getting the gig to perform the National Anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl.

"I want a lot of musicians on the field with me,” he said. "That's the only thing I ask… I’m hearing something in D major and I want a choir and I want to hear strings and my voice to sing with the choir. That's what I want to hear.”