‘Big Brother’ Contestant Mickey Lee Dies at 35

Getty Images

Mickey Lee, who competed on the 2025 season of “Big Brother,” has died. She was 35.

Her family shared the sad news on Instagram on Dec. 26, writing, "With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening."

The message continued, "Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on 'Big Brother,' where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

The news comes after a GoFundMe was created for Mickey on Dec. 22, revealing she was in the ICU.

According to the GoFundMe, "Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition. She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging.”

The fundraiser was created to help Mickey and her family with the “financial strain from mounting hospital bills and ongoing care and recovery costs."

The GoFundMe shared that Lee was from Jacksonville, Florida but now based in Atlanta, describing her as an "event curator and creative force.”

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen reacted to the news, sharing, “Two months ago I interviewed Mickey Lee on ‘God 101.’ That’s when she revealed to me that she was born with a hole in her heart, and as an adult she survived an ATV accident that should have killed her, but God kept her alive.”