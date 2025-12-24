Travis Kelce Reveals One of the Best Gift He’s Ever Given Taylor Swift

YouTube/Getty

Travis Kelce nailed it with a past present for fiancée Taylor Swift.

Kelce chatted about the gift on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie.

Travis shared, “I will say one of Tay’s favorite gifts that I got her was the bread slicer."

Jason replied, “Oh, nice!”

He said he chose the slicer "because she's been throwing together so much f**king sourdough.”

Travis added, "Gosh, they're the best gut healers. I love you, Tay.”

Taylor was a guest on “New Heights” back in August, and dished on trying new sourdough flavors.

"There's a blueberry lemon, a cinnamon swirl, cinnamon raisin, and this one I've been workshopping for [Jason’s] girls because they love everything rainbow — Funfetti sourdough."

Jason replied, "Oh, my gosh. That's gonna blow their mind.”

Swift went on, "It will because they love sprinkles. Like, we put, you know, we put sprinkles in everything when we hang out.”