Movies December 24, 2025
Movie Mania! IMDb’s Most Popular Films of 2025
Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.
IMDb has revealed its Top 10 Movies of 2025!
To no one’s surprise, “Superman” came at #1, making it one of the four Warner Bros movies on the list. Other Warner Bros. movies that made the cut include “Weapons,” “Sinners,” and “One Battle After Another.”
Major blockbusters like “Jurassic World: Rebirth” and “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” also made quite an impact this year.
Check out the full list below!
IMDb’s Most Popular Movies of 2025
- "Superman"
- "Weapons"
- "Sinners"
- "One Battle After Another"
- "Jurassic World: Rebirth"
- "Frankenstein"
- "Happy Gilmore 2"
- "Thunderbolts*"
- "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning"
- "F1: The Movie"