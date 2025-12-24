Celeb Holiday Traditions: Julia Roberts, Sydney Sweeney & More Share Christmas Plans

Whether it’s cozying up with loved ones or going full Grinch mode and avoiding your whole crew, “Extra’s” lining up some star holiday confessions!

Julia Roberts told us her plan is to “be with my family, my friends,” while Zoe Saldana shared, “We're all going to be together, the whole tribe.”

Marlon Wayans joked he was going to “hide from my family so I ain't got to spend no money."

Sydney Sweeney said she was looking forward to getting out of town. "I'm going to travel,” she shared. "I’ve never traveled for the holidays before."

Kate Hudson dished, “Colorado. We always spend time with the family. It's the one time we all come together.”

Mila Kunis was happy to be off the hook for Christmas, revealing, "Christmas we do in Iowa. So that is not my responsibility. Santa shows up in Iowa and so does… the food.”

Katherine LaNasa’s plan? "Go to Hawaii… I sit in a house on the water."

Gwyneth Paltrow was planning on family time, saying, "I think just to rest, stay home and all the kids under one roof, and lots of food and sleep. That's what I'm going for.”

Rose Byrne wanted to fit in some festive fun. "We're definitely going to try to go up and do like ice skating at Wollman Rink [in NYC’s Central Park]… like all those, you know, I'm still a tourist here. I’m from Australia.”

Leanne Morgan had plans to cook. "I want to be with these grandbabies and my children, and I'm going to cook. I'm going to get to be at home... I'm having everybody. I'll have my little mom and daddy and my sister and her family and I'll be cooking… I’m from the country. We like to cook.”

Rachel Sennott was bringing her boyfriend home for the holidays for the first time.