HBO

IMDb has revealed its Top 10 TV Shows of 2025!

“The White Lotus” leads the pack, which is no surprise since it was the water cooler show of the year!

Hits “The Last of Us,” “Monster,” “Severance, “Wednesday,” “Squid Game,” “Andor” and “Black Mirror” were joined by newcomers “Dept. Q” and “Dexter: Resurrection."

See the list below!

IMDb’s Most Popular Shows of 2025