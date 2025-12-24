’90 Day Fiancé’: Jovon Is Traveling from Alabama to the Philippines to Meet His Wife (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.”

In the clip, we meet Jovon, a nursing home staff member who lives in Alabama and who is about to travel to the Philippines to meet his wife for the first time!

He calls the trip “way overdue,” as he confesses to the residents, “I’ve actually never even met my wife."

Jovon than explains to camera, "My wife is Annalyn. She's 38 years old and she's from the Philippines. Cavite.”

Annalyn then explains they met about six years ago and have been married for almost three.

Annalyn then gushes over her husband, saying, "Boy, the moment I saw him, he's so good to look at. Yummers."