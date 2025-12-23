Why Baylen Dupree Was ‘Panicked’ Over Her Bald Tic Before London Trip (Exclusive)

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for TLC

“Extra” chatted with Baylen Dupree about what’s in store on “Baylen Out Loud” as the family heads to London.

Baylen explained why she was panicked before the trip because of her tic that’s triggered by seeing someone who’s bald.

She noted, “When we went over there, I had no idea how many bald people there were. I don’t mean that, like, offensively, I mean that as like, ‘Oh, my God, like, my tics are a mess.”

Dupree also shared that her tics also get set off when she hears British accents.

She emphasized, “I didn’t want people to feel like I was mocking them or, like, being rude to them in any type of way. I was just tic-ing.”

Baylen also talks wedding planning with her fiancé Colin, admitting they still haven’t done much yet.

She admitted, “Haven’t picked out a dress. Haven’t sent out save the dates… My mom thinks that we’re not including her, but really, in reality, we just haven’t, we haven’t started anything yet.”

But she does know that her animals will definitely be included, as well as lots of vibrant colors!

Of her animals, Baylen said, “It’s just getting them to go down the aisle because they like to stop at everybody.”