Tennis pro Venus Williams is now a married woman!

Williams officially tied the knot with Andrea Preti in Palm Beach, Florida, months after celebrating with an Italian wedding.

Venus told Vogue magazine, “We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy, but we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork — because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding."

Venus and Andrea officially married in a courthouse ceremony on December 19 in Florida.

Andrea shared, “For me, the courthouse ceremony was very unique, emotional, and deep.”

Their second wedding celebration was held in Palm Beach after the courthouse ceremony. It was an intimate affair planned by Jennifer Zabinski, the same planner that her sister Serena Williams hired in 2017.

Williams shared, “They always say weddings go so fast, and they do.”

Venus walked down the aisle to Irama’s “Ovunque Sarai,” paying tribute to her late grandma who died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrea and his mom walked down the aisle to Jackson 5 hit song “I’ll Be There.”

They exchanged vows, which they wrote themselves!

Once they said their I dos, they kicked off the wedding reception with a first dance to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”

A week’s worth of festivities led up to the ceremony. Vanus said, “We started on Monday. Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything. We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends who were in town on the boat, and we were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other.”

In July, Venus confirmed her engagement to Andrea.

Venus spoke with interviewer Rennae Stubbs after winning her singles match at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, and Rennae pointed out her engagement!

Stubbs said, "You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback? You're happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?"