Top 5 Viral Celeb Moments of 2025: Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal, Katy Perry in Space & More

From the Coldplay kiss cam scandal to Katy Perry kissing the ground after a trip to space and more, “Extra” is breaking down the five biggest gone-viral celebrity moments of 2025 with help from comedian Zarna Garg.

One of the biggest moments was when Kristin Cabot and Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon were caught looking all loved up at a Coldplay gig.

Earlier this year, Katy Perry joined Gayle King, Lauren Bezos, and the first-ever all-female crew launched into space in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

Another major event was Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday celebration, which was attended by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Chris Rock, Tyler Perry, and Justin Bieber.

Kris celebrated with a 007-themed party thrown by Jeff and Lauren Bezos.

Labubus, the furry little collectibles, went viral this year with the help from BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson also made headlines after his CBS News Sunday Morning sit-down.