'The Pitt’ Season 2: New Characters, New Drama & Romance for Dr. Robby?

Warrick Page/HBO Max

HBO Max’s mega hit medical drama “The Pitt” is coming back for Season 2, led by Noah Wyle.

During the filming of Season 2, "Extra" was on set with Noah, Katherine LaNasa aka nurse Dana, and more of the cast.

Noah is back in scrubs again, 30 years after his breakout role on “ER,” admitting that “a lot of the lingo’s changed.”

He noted, “The environment hasn’t changed. Some things are the same, but I felt like I had to learn a little bit along with everybody else.”

This season, a few new doctors are joining, including Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, played by Sepideh Moafi.

Could she be a new love interest for him Dr. Robby?

She quipped, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I plead the fifth.”

Patrick Ball’s Dr. Langdon is also returning!

Dr. Langdon is back at the hospital after completing rehab.

Ball hinted that it’ll be a “bumpy ride” for his character.