Texas Ranger Reveals His Tactics in New ID Series ‘Killer Confessions'

ID

Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced the new series “Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger.”

The news series will introduce audiences to Texas Ranger, James B. Holland, who has built a reputation as one of the most remarkable investigators in modern law enforcement.

Holland’s masterful psychological approach amassed during his 26 years on the force will give viewers a front row seat to real-time confessions. Holland reveals his tactics in cases once considered unsolvable.

Through interrogation footage, case files, and with the personal reflections of Holland himself, each episode of “Killer Confessions” traces the path from the crime scene to the confession.