Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at her relationship with Travis Kelce.

At the end of her six-episode "Taylor Swift: The End of an Era” docuseries, the singer reads a letter she received from her now fiancé.

Swift reads the letter backstage with her mom Andrea Swift ahead of her final three shows in Vancouver in December 2024.

In the letter, Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, references attending night two of Taylor's Kansas City tour stop in July 2023... before they ever met.

He wrote, "So many unbelievable memories on this tour but my favorite one is seeing you in concert for the first time and being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me."

Kelce continued, “Selfishly I say thank you for creating this legendary tour and to Robert [Allen] for making you stop through Kansas City, Missouri, that night two in KC was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life.”

Taylor keeps the rest of the letter to herself. Afterward, she reacts with, “Aww, my God! So much for no emotions on the last three shows.”

Earlier this month, Swift gushed over Kelce during a stop at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

While talking about some major milestones in her life, she said, "Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back. Those were two things that just might never have happened. They could have just never happened. It wasn’t like, 'Oh, it's just a matter of time.’"

Swift added, "Both of those things could have just never arrived in my life, and I’m so grateful for both of those things happening.”