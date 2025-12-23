Russell Brand Faces Two New Charges, Including Rape

Getty Images

Russell Brand is facing more charges in the U.K., The Guardian reports.

According to the paper, Brand has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault after two new alleged victims stepped forward.

The 50-year-old is scheduled to appear at Westminster magistrates court on January 20 to address the latest charges.

These are just the latest allegations against Brand.

In May, Russell appeared in court to plead not guilty to two counts of rape, one of indecent assault, and two of sexual assault.

It was previously reported that Russell was accused of raping a woman in 1999, indecently assaulting a woman in 2001, orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, and sexually assaulting a woman between 2004 and 2005.

The Metropolitan Police in the U.K. announced the charges against Brand on April 4, and the actor took to X to deny the allegations.

He told followers, “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family… I was a fool, man, before I lived in the light of the lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. What I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity, I pray that you can see that looking into my eyes.”

Brand added, “Of course, I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that… We will be continuing to discuss this matter.”