Getty Images

Jake and Romy Reiner, the children of the late Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, released a new statement in the wake of their tragic deaths.

A spokesperson told People magazine in a statement, "Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received.”

The statement continued, "They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date.”

People notes the news of a memorial service comes after an informal remembrance was held at Albert Brooks’ home last week.

Rob and Michele were found dead at their L.A. home on December 14. Their son Nick Reiner was later arrested and is now facing two counts of first-degree murder.

After the family confirmed their deaths in a statement to People on December 14, Jake and Romy released a statement to the magazine on December 17 that said, "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."