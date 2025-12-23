Getty Images

A week after their shocking murders, Rob and Michele Singer Reiner’s death certificates have been released.

According to the docs obtained by TMZ, the two died within “minutes” after suffering “multiple sharp force injuries.”

The doc noted that their injuries were the result of a “knife, by another.”

Rob and Michele’s son Nick Reiner has been officially charged with their murders.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner recently confirmed that Rob and Michele’s bodies were released to their family on December 19. The docs reveal that Rob and Michele were since cremated at Mount Sinai Mortuary.

The M.E. also confirmed that autopsies were conducted on both bodies, but a detailed coroner’s report could take up to 90 days.

Rob and Michele’s children Romy and Jake just released a new statement, revealing that they’ll have a memorial soon for their parents.

A spokesperson told People magazine in a statement, "Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received.”

The statement continued, "They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date.”