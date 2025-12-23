Meghan Trainor Talks Sons’ Adorable Music Debut on Her New Album (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Grammy winner Meghan Trainor never expected her lyrics would be therapeutic for fans struggling with confidence, but she says that’s exactly what has happened.

“Extra” spoke with Meghan about her new single “Still Don’t Care,” a personal anthem written after her 60-lb. weight-loss journey and the disturbing online backlash.

She shared, “I am the healthiest I’ve ever been and the most fit… I had to learn, like, what food was healthy.”

With her lifestyle changes, Trainor was faced with disturbing online backlash.

She noted, “I started posting pictures of myself recently, just like how I always did, but for some reason, like a flame went off and everyone got mad. Just like, ‘Ew, don’t recognize you. You’re just a walking nose.’ Crazy, like, mean. I was like, ‘This doesn’t affect me.’ Yes, it did. I cried.”

Meghan brought the pain of those words to therapy.

Trainor also channels her life experiences into her music.

She said, “I love asking for help. My therapist was like, ‘You give them a lot of power.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I wish I didn’t.’ So, I’m trying to learn at 31 how to not give strangers power.”

When I write songs about my feelings and my emotions and being vulnerable, I noticed it helps a lot of fans out there and that’s, like, the best superhero feeling ever.”

Trainor never expected the lyrics of “Still Don’t Care” to resonate so much with fans struggling with confidence or even weight issues.

She commented, “I wrote down what people have said to me online or in person.”

Meghan’s new album “Toy with Me” is out in April, and her two sons, Riley and Barry, are making their music debut!