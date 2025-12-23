Everything to Know About Bad Bunny Before He Rocks the Super Bowl!

Getty Images

Bad Bunny is the ground-breaking and record-breaking three-time Grammy-winning Puerto Rican superstar who’s become a global phenom and the most famous rapper on the planet!

Born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, the 31-year-old “I Like It” rapper was raised in Puerto Rico. His dad was a truck driver, and his mom is a retired schoolteacher.

His love of music started as a child, when he sang in his Catholic church choir.

After his music career blew up, Bad Bunny branched out to the big screen, co-starring alongside Brad Pitt in the 2022 action comedy “Bullet Train” and Austin Butler’s latest film “Caught Stealing.”

Now, he’s getting ready for the biggest performance of his life in front of the biggest audience ever, headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in February.

In September, Bad Bunny was offered the Super Bowl gig by Jay-Z.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden, Bad Bunny revealed that he got the call during a workout.

He said, “I remember that after the call, I just did like a hundred pull-ups. I didn’t need more pre-workout sh*t or whatever. It was very special. was so special."