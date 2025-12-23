‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Revelations: Everything We Know So Far!

Eddy Chen/HBO

After nine Emmys and two groundbreaking seasons of sex, drugs, and high school teen drama, the long wait for “Euphoria” Season 3 is almost over.

The show is set to return for its final season in April 2026, and the stars promise it will be worth the wait!

Sydney Sweeney recently told “Extra,” “I can’t get too into detail about it, but I think people are going to be really, really happy.”

The production has been top secret, but Jacob Elordi did spill a little tea during his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

He said, “I guess for my season is white fritillaries. Do with that what you will.”

What we do know… this season is a flash forward, taking place five years after the last.

Zendaya’s character Rue is living in Mexico in debt and trying to come up with innovative ways to pay it off, while Sydney and Jacob’s characters Cassie and Nate are engaged and living in the suburbs.

Oscar nominee Sharon Stone is also joining the cast

Stone recently told “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, “Those kids are brilliant.”