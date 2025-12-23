“Duck Dynasty” star Merritt Robertson, 21, is now a mom!

Merritt and her husband Tyler Metro welcomed their first child together, a baby girl who they named Nellie Jane Metro.

Robertson enjoyed motherhood for a week before sharing the news on Instagram.

She wrote, “It’s been one week since our sweet Nellie Jane Metro arrived! We’re absolutely mesmerized.”

Merritt included photos of her bundle of joy at home with Santa and at the hospital.

Merritt’s mom Jessica Robertson also celebrated Nellie’s arrival.

She gushed on Instagram, “We are thrilled to welcome another precious grandbaby into our family. Nellie Jane Metro is such a blessing and we are so proud of you @itsmerrmetro and @tyler.metro11 !🩷”

Merritt gave birth just two months after her sister Priscilla Robertson and her boyfriend Dillon Nash welcomed their daughter August Mae.

In October, Jessica wrote on her Instagram Story, “Congratulations Priscilla and Dillon on the arrival of one of God's greatest blessings.”