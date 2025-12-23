Amanda Bynes Reveals How Much Weight She’s Lost with Ozempic

Backgrid

Amanda Bynes is opening up about her weight-loss journey.

The star, who previously shared on Instagram that she was using Ozempic, just revealed she’s now lost 28 lbs.

Bynes posted a paparazzi pic and wrote, “I usually don’t like paparazzi pictures bc I was 180lbs but now I’ve lost 28lbs with ozempic! I’m down to 152lbs. I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”

In the pic, Amanda is wearing a Lady Gaga graphic T-shirt with ripped jeans and carrying a blue bag.

In June, she announced her plans to use the weight-loss medication.

“Oh, I’m going on Ozempic. So excited. I’m 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures."

Bynes added, “I will post about my Ozempic journey of course.”

In November, she gave an update that she was down 20 lbs.