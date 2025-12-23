Celebrity News December 23, 2025
Amanda Bynes Reveals How Much Weight She’s Lost with Ozempic
Amanda Bynes is opening up about her weight-loss journey.
The star, who previously shared on Instagram that she was using Ozempic, just revealed she’s now lost 28 lbs.
Bynes posted a paparazzi pic and wrote, “I usually don’t like paparazzi pictures bc I was 180lbs but now I’ve lost 28lbs with ozempic! I’m down to 152lbs. I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”
In the pic, Amanda is wearing a Lady Gaga graphic T-shirt with ripped jeans and carrying a blue bag.
In June, she announced her plans to use the weight-loss medication.
“Oh, I’m going on Ozempic. So excited. I’m 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures."
Bynes added, “I will post about my Ozempic journey of course.”
In November, she gave an update that she was down 20 lbs.
The 39-year-old explained, "I want to lose about 50 more pounds. I’m 163 now — I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, so I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180, and now, I'm down to 163 on the Ozempic injection."