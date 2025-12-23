'90 Day Fiancé’s' Chantel Everett & GF Ashley Bowen Are Engaged

Instagram

“90 Day Fiancé” star Chantel Everett and musical artist Ashley Bowen are getting married!

The couple confirmed the news to People magazine, revealing Bowen popped the question at Uhuburg, described as a Renaissance Eaglel Owl Castle in Helen, Georgia.

Ashley surprised Chantel, who thought they were there for a photo shoot.

Instead, Bowen got down on one knee with a gorgeous diamond ring. Making the moment even more special, she surprised her with an original song called “Duet for Juliet.”

They told People, "Our love feels like it was written in the stars. So romantic, so authentic, so raw. We love that about ourselves. We love that about our love story.”

Chantel and Ashley also shared the announcement on the “90 Day Fiancé's” Instagram account. In a video, Chantel flashes her ring, as they reveal, “We’re engaged!”

Everett adds, “This is such a happy time for us, and I wanted to keep y’all updated, but stay tuned for more."

Chantel had previously opened up about her relationship with Ashley on the “90 Day: Hunt for Love” tell all in August.

At the time, she shared, “So, before coming here, a friend of mine who is also a woman, reached out to me and actually told me that they had feelings for me."

Everett went on, "And since being here and dating everybody and experiencing everyone, I realized that I really care for her. So I've decided that I want to explore that relationship a little further.”