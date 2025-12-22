Must-See Holiday Break Movies: ‘Marty Supreme,’ ’Song Sung Blue’ & More!

'Tis the season to take a break from family, food, and festivities, because some of the biggest films of the year are hitting theaters!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough is breaking it all down with Fandango’s Nikki Novak and Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian.

Last year, Timothée Chalamet was an awards darling for playing Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown," and this year he’s playing a ping-pong master in "Marty Supreme.” The film is also Gwyneth Paltrow’s first in six years!

Paul commented, "Can you imagine that a ping-pong movie is going to be a drama that could be an awards contender? But it is Timothée Chalamet.”

Nikki added, "On top of being a ping-pong movie, this is a sports movie, but it is also the biggest roller coaster I went on in 2025. My favorite movie of 2025. It is like a thriller, a heist. It's all these things rolled into one. Timothée Chalamet is probably gonna win his first Oscar for best actor."

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman star in “Song Sung Blue.” Dergarabedian shared, "It's about a Neil Diamond tribute band. You know, some may think it's a biopic about Neil Diamond, but it’s definitely a different riff on that, which is really cool.”

Novak went on, “It was a real-life couple, very tragic story. So, definitely bring the tissues for this one, but it also will make you feel good.”

Then there is Jack Black and Paul Rudd’s comedic take on “Anaconda.”

Nikki said, "Jack Black and Paul Rudd play two guys who, that was their coming-of-age movie, the 1997 ‘Anaconda.’ They want to remake it, but they have no money, so they're going to do it cheap. So, they head to the Amazon and then, of course…”

Paul interjected, “Madness ensues."