Kelly Osbourne & Older Brother Louis Make Rare Public Appearance Together

Instagram

Kelly Osbourne, 41, and her brother Louis Osbourne, 53, enjoyed some family time in Birmingham, England, on Sunday.

The siblings stepped out to cheer on their late father Ozzy Osbourne’s favorite soccer team Aston Villa in a match against Manchester United.

Instagram

Kelly also brought her fiancé Sid Wilson and their son Sidney, 3, along for the game.

Instagram

Making the day extra special… she got to take Sidney to the locker room to meet some of the players as the team’s mascot for the match.

Kelly wrote on Instagram Stories, "We won 2-11! I know my dad was looking down on the game tonight so proud of his Baby Sidney but also so proud of his team!”

Ozzy, who died in July, was a dad of six. He shared Louis and Jessica, 53, with ex-wife Thelma Riley. He also adopted her son Elliot, 59, from a previous relationship.

Instagram

The Black Sabbath rocker went on to marry Sharon Osbourne, who gave birth to their children Aimee, 42, Kelly, and Jack, 40.

Louis, who works in artist management, has largely stayed out the spotlight since appearing on Season 1 of “The Osbournes” in 2002.

After his father’s final Black Sabbath show in July 2025, the BBC reports Louis wrote on Facebook, "I was sobbing at times. It was everything we wanted it to be and more. I had been anxious for months about this, as I've been worried about my dad's ability to perform with his Parkinson's disease.”

Louis went on, "I just wanted it to be a dignified send-off for him. But as soon as he started singing, we knew he was gonna nail it.”

Ozzy passed away weeks later, and Louis recently spoke about his father’s Birmingham funeral with brother Jack on the “Trying Not to Die” podcast.

A funeral and procession took place July 30, and Louis recalled, “Before we turned onto the street, I just thought it was going to be like, two or three people deep for half a kilometer before where the Black Sabbath bridge was, and it would be a throng.”

He got “goosebumps” just thinking about the fans "climbing up lampposts, hanging out of windows, standing on top of bust stops to get a look at it."

Louis went on, “Once we had all got out of the cars and showed our respects, and put some flowers down and moved on again, it kept on going for another half a mile, and then people were following us all around town."