Gwyneth Paltrow on Her Return to Acting & Smooching Timothée Chalamet! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

After a six-year film hiatus, Gwyneth Paltrow is back in a big way with director Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme,” playing a glamorous actress catching the eye of Timothée Chalamet’s ping-pong prodigy character.

She told “Extra” of joining the film, “I hadn't really caught the acting bug again, but Josh Safdie is so brilliant and it dovetailed with a time when all the kids are in college and I had an empty nest, and I thought, ‘Gosh, maybe this would be a fun thing or interesting thing to be in New York and be close to the kids.’ So, it just worked out in a really serendipitous way.”

The movie got some early buzz a year ago when a paparazzi photo went viral of the 53-year-old kissing her 29-year-old leading man.

She explained, “Honestly, when you shoot in Central Park, there are so many paparazzi around you’re just trying to focus on what you’re doing.”

Paltrow added, “My daughter thought it was very bad-ass and my son was like, ‘Mom, my God, this is too much.’"

Gwyneth also opened up about her holiday plans, saying, “Just rest, stay home, all the kids under one roof. Lots of food and sleep, that’s what I’m going for.”