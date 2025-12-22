Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby #4 — See the Pic!

Getty

Singer Enrique Iglesias and former tennis star Anna Kournikova are parents again!

On Monday, the couple announced the birth of their fourth child together on Instagram.

Along with posting a pic of the sleeping newborn, they wrote, “My Sunshine 12.17.2025.”

Their little one is joining their other kids, twins Lucy and Nicholas, 8, and daughter Mary, 5.

In August, news broke that the couple were expecting.

A source told People magazine, “Anna and Enrique are very happy to become parents again. They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process. They enjoy the activities and all that goes along with raising children.”

The insider noted that Iglesias was cutting back on his touring so he could have more times with the kids, saying, “Being a dad is very important to him.”

Back in 2020, “Extra” caught up with Enrique and Ricky Martin and they talked about being dads and juggling kids and tours. Watch!

Enrique and Anna have been together since 2001, and have largely kept their family out of the spotlight.