Instagram

Chrissy Teigen was a little worse for wear after trying to help her kids grow candy canes.

What was supposed to be a magical Christmas activity left Teigen with a missing dental veneer!

Instagram

Teigen shared a video of the kids planting their candy canes in flowerpots. She proceeded to secretly add bigger candy canes as they “grew.”

The model then revealed, “I’ve been working on candy cane growing. I tried to open one of these bad boys… my tooth fell off.”

Instagram

Chrissy showed off her tooth nub, telling the camera, “This is what moms do for their kids, so you can think you grew a candy cane.”

She added, “I was trying to create magic, now I have no tooth.”

Despite the mishap, Chrissy still braved going to her children’s Winter Sing recital at school.

Teigen labeled the video “Growing Candy Canes (Gone Wrong) and included the caption, “Merry chrithmath from our family to yours!!!!!!!”

She also shared a pic with daughter Luna, writing, “Was cool to say hi to my old tooth for a while hiiii old tooth!”

Instagram

Afterward, Chrissy had her veneer replaced, writing, “We are back in business."