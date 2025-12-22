Getty Images

Barry Manilow just revealed he is battling lung cancer.

The singer shared his diagnosis on Instagram, writing, "As many of you now I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news."

Manilow continued, "The bad news is... I’m going into surgery to have the spot removed. The doctors do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and 'I Love Lucy' reruns."

Barry explained it will take a month to recover, forcing him to reschedule his January arena concerts.

He wrote, "I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.”

Manilow plans to return to the stage Valentine’s weekend concerts February 12-14 at the Westgate Las Vegas, followed by his rescheduled arena shows around the country.

