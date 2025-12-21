Kyle Chrisley Arrested, Charged with Domestic Assault & Public Intoxication

Getty Images

Kyle Chrisley, the 34-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, has been arrested, charged with domestic assault and public intoxication.

TMZ reports the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office arrested Chrisley Saturday night around 7 p.m.

Along with assault and intoxication, he was charges with disorderly conduct, three separate charges for assaulting a first responder, resisting arrest, and three charges for retaliation against an individual in connection with their former actions against him.

No further details were offered.

He was last arrested in 2024 for aggravated assault, but he fought that by suing Rutherford County and two deputies for $1.7 million over the arrest, which he deemed unfair.

Chrisley has not yet commented on the arrest.