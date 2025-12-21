James Ransone, 'The Wire' Actor, Dies by Suicide at 46

Getty Images

James Ransone, known for his work on "The Wire," died December 19. He was 46.

THR reports the L.A. County Medical Examiner confirmed he died by suicide.

Ransone was born June 2, 1979, in Baltimore.

After studying at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology and Manhattan's School of Visual Arts, he assisted famed nightlife photographer Patrick McMullan in covering events, and also played in punk bands around NYC.

He made his screen debut in "The American Astronaut" (2001).

In 2003, he was cast as Ziggy on "The Wire," joining the hit for Season 2.

He was also in "Tangerine" (2015), "It: Chapter Two" (2019), and acted in "The Black Phone" (2021) and "Black Phone 2" (2025).