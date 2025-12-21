Beckham Family Feud Goes Instagram Official: Who Got Blocked?

The rumored family feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous parents David and Victoria Beckham is now playing out on Instagram.

Yesterday, reports circulated that David, 50, and Victoria, 51, had unfollowed their eldest son Brooklyn, 26, on the app.

Instagram Stories

On Sunday, Brooklyn's brother Cruz Beckham, 20, countered the rumors directly, sharing a DailyMail.com report and stating on his Instagram Stories, "NOT TRUE My mum and dad would never unfollow their son..Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked...as did I."

If you block an account on Instagram, they're not notified, but they are removed from your followers list, which is why observers assumed Brooklyn's parents had unfollowed him.

Nobody else in the family has addressed the family's rocky relationship, but David and Victoria are also not following Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 30, and Brooklyn has not shown up to several recent family events.

Most shockingly, Brooklyn and Nicole were nowhere to be found at David's big 50th-birthday parties in London, although it has been confirmed they were on the guest list.

All of Brooklyn's siblings, Cruz, Romeo, 23, and Harper, 14, made the scene.

Rumors have been flying about family discord for more than three years, and seem to have originated around Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola. One theory is that bad blood ensued when Nicole agreed to wear a Victoria Beckham design as her wedding dress, but backed out.

Instead, she wore custom Valentino for the ceremony. It was a gown that was said to have been the product of a year's worth of conversations.