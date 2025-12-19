Instagram

Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, 48, is going to be a mom again!

This is her third child, and her first with fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi, 34.

Meyer showed off her baby bump on Instagram, and wrote, “Hey baby girl 🥰 We love love love you!!🩷”

Instagram

Geoffrey replied in the comments, "WE LOVE YOU.”

Some of her famous friends congratulated her, too, with Erin Foster writing, "We’re ready for that little angel ❤️.”

Jenna Dewan posted, "I am crying!!!!! So happy for you!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Katharine McPhee Foster dropped the emojis, "😭❤️🙌.”

Kate Hudson commented, "Ohhhhh yeah!!! 🎀”

Sofia Richie posted, "So happy ahhhh!!!!😍😍😍”

Kaitlin Olson wrote, "OMG!!😍😍😍”

Lauren Sanchez shared, "Love you and beyond happy for you. ❤️🐣”

Meyer and Ogunlesi announced their engagement in September 2024.

People magazine reports Meyer was first linked to Ogunlesi in summer 2023. They made their red-carpet debut at the Baby2Baby Gala in November.

Geoffrey is the founder of the entertainment and management company the Ogunlesi Group. His father is Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi, a lawyer and investment banker.



Meanwhile, Jennifer is a celebrity jewelry designer and the daughter of Ronald Meyer, who co-founded CAA and went on to work as an entertainment executive.