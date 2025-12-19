Celebrity News December 19, 2025
Tobey Maguire’s Ex, Jennifer Meyer, Expecting Baby #3
Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, 48, is going to be a mom again!
This is her third child, and her first with fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi, 34.
Meyer showed off her baby bump on Instagram, and wrote, “Hey baby girl 🥰 We love love love you!!🩷”
Geoffrey replied in the comments, "WE LOVE YOU.”
Some of her famous friends congratulated her, too, with Erin Foster writing, "We’re ready for that little angel ❤️.”
Jenna Dewan posted, "I am crying!!!!! So happy for you!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”
Katharine McPhee Foster dropped the emojis, "😭❤️🙌.”
Kate Hudson commented, "Ohhhhh yeah!!! 🎀”
Sofia Richie posted, "So happy ahhhh!!!!😍😍😍”
Kaitlin Olson wrote, "OMG!!😍😍😍”
Lauren Sanchez shared, "Love you and beyond happy for you. ❤️🐣”
Meyer and Ogunlesi announced their engagement in September 2024.
People magazine reports Meyer was first linked to Ogunlesi in summer 2023. They made their red-carpet debut at the Baby2Baby Gala in November.
Geoffrey is the founder of the entertainment and management company the Ogunlesi Group. His father is Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi, a lawyer and investment banker.
Meanwhile, Jennifer is a celebrity jewelry designer and the daughter of Ronald Meyer, who co-founded CAA and went on to work as an entertainment executive.
Jennifer was previously married to Maguire from 2007-2016. They finalized their divorce in 2020. They share daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 16.