Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story wouldn’t be possible without her mom Andrea Swift!

In an episode of her “The Eras Tour: End of an Era” documentary, it was revealed that Andrea was the one who set the couple up!

During one of their conversations together, Andrea brought up Travis to Taylor, saying, “I was looking at the headlines. Perusing around what’s on the internet, I see that this guy came to your show and he brought a friendship bracelet and wants to meet you.”

In 2023, Travis confessed on his “New Heights” podcast that he wanted to Taylor his number when he attended her Eras concert in Kansas City.

Andrea had done her research on Travis beforehand.

She told Taylor, “I called up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin and I go, ‘Tell me about this guy Travis Kelce. She goes, ‘Oh, my gosh! He’s the nicest guy, and you know what? He really loves his mom.’ I went, ‘Ding, ding, ding.’”

Andrea knew it would be a challenge to get Taylor to meet Travis.

She recalled, “I went, ‘Now, how am I gonna get her to meet him?’”

Taylor admitted she was hesitant, saying, “I had been very non-athlete because I’m not one and I’ve always been like, ‘Well, what would we talk about?’”

The Grammy-winning singer remembered, “You were like, ‘Hey, I know you are not going to react well to this, but there’s a guy.’ You said something to the effect of, ‘You’ve got to start doing something different.’”

Andrea was already a fan of Travis before he even met her daughter!

She commented, “He’s really cute. It was so earnest. I thought it was the sweetest thing in the world that he came to your show. He brought you something from your world. To me, that really said a lot. I thought that was really sweet and I liked it.”

Months after her Kansas City concert, it was officially on between Taylor and Travis when she popped up in the city for his Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.