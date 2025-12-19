Getty Images

UPDATE: Steven and Aimee are still going strong and are doing "just fine," according to TMZ.

Rocker Steven Tyler, 77, and his girlfriend Aimee Preston, 38, have reportedly broken up after nearly 10 years together.

Sources told TMZ that the two ended their almost decade-long relationship, but it’s unclear when it happened or what led to the breakup.

The pair went public with their relationship in 2016 when he brought her as his date to Elton John's Academy Awards Viewing Party, where they were spotted holding hands.

Rumors started surfacing that Tyler and Preston were dating in 2014 when she was his assistant.