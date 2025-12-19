‘Southern Charm’ Alum Eliza Limehouse Welcomes Baby #2

Instagram

Eliza Limehouse is a mom again!

The “Southern Charm” alum and husband Mark “Struthers" McBride welcomed a baby girl named Bancroft Limehouse McBride at 8 p.m. on December 10.

The couple shared the news with People magazine, revealing the little one weighted 8 lbs. and measured 21 inches long.

Bancroft’s birth shared some similarities with her 4-year-old brother Patton.

Eliza, who lives in South Carolina, shared, "Funnily enough, it was the coldest night of the year when we brought Patton home and potentially one of our coldest days as well when we brought her home. Patton and I are excited to share our December birthdays with Bancroft.”

She went on, "We thought she would come closer to our birthdays, but she decided to make other plans! Patton and I will be 5 and 30 on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We have been laughing because I designed myself a bracelet with all of our birthstones, and my husband, Struthers, is the random April birthstone, while we are all three blue topaz.”

Limehouse said the family is overjoyed at Bancroft’s arrival.

"Our family, especially her brother, is beyond excited to have our sweet Bancroft in our arms by the Christmas tree," she shared. "She is the easiest baby I’ve ever met! Feeling extremely blessed for my little family of four. I did not love pregnancy or birth, but she was definitely worth every minute of it.”

The couple announced they were expecting their second child in August, and revealed it was a girl in November.

After the gender reveal, they told People the significance of the name Bancroft.