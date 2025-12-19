Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie is undergoing surgery in the new year.

She announced the news on December 19, revealing she’s having vocal surgery that will require her to take some time off from “Today."

The 53-year-old shared, "Some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack a little bit. Well, I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules, and I also have a polyp. It's not a big, big deal, but I am going to have to have a surgery in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks, so this is my last day for a little while.”

Savannah teased that some may have thought she had the “world’s longest head cold,” adding she’s “really excited” to have a diagnosis.

Guthrie said she will need to be “totally silent” for a couple of weeks.

Co-host Sheinelle Jones has undergone the same surgery and told her, "The silver lining is you have permission to be still. The house gets quiet, the kids are gonna want to help you out.”

Jones joked that maybe she would come out the other side singing like Céline Dion.