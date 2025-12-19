Celebrity News December 19, 2025
Rob Reiner & Michele Singer Reiner’s Bodies Released to the Family
The bodies of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner have been returned to their loved ones five days after they were found dead in their L.A. home.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the news to People magazine that the deceased were repatriated to their family on December 19.
The M.E. also confirmed that an autopsy was conducted on both bodies, but a detailed coroner’s report could take up to 90 days.
On Wednesday, the M.E. posted online that both Rob and Michele died of “multiple sharp force injuries.”
The manner of death is listed as “homicide.”
After Rob and Michele’s bodies were discovered, their son Nick Reiner was arrested. He is now facing two first-degree murder charges.