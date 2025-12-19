Nick Reiner Diagnosed with Schizophrenia & New Meds Made Him ‘Dangerous & Erratic' (Report)

Getty Images

Nick Reiner was arrested for murder earlier this week, following the deaths of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

Now, TMZ reports Nick was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia and was under the care of a psychiatrist.

Sources tell the site that in recent weeks Nick’s behavior became “alarming,” and doctors changed his medication to stabilize him. Instead, sources allege he became “erratic and dangerous.”

One insider said once the meds were adjusted, "Nick was out of his head.”

The source also claimed Nick's substance abuse made his schizophrenia worse.

TMZ adds that Nick had recently received treatment at a $70,000-per-month rehab facility for mental illness and substance abuse.