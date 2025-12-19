Jill Rappaport Advocates for Pet Adoption: ‘Adopt, Don’t Shop’

Journalist and animal advocate Jill Rappaport is on a mission!

Jill has teamed up with Best Friends Pet Adoption Centers to help cats and dogs find their forever homes.

“Extra” spoke with Jill, who stressed, “It’s heartbreaking to think of any animal sitting in a cold cage during the holidays.”

During the interview, Jill was joined by Sterling, who is looking for a forever home.

She commented, “Sterling is just one dog out of many in the system that is overcrowded, and it’s so bad right now. There are currently over 3 million animals coming into the shelter system.”

Jill stressed the importance of adopting over shopping for a pet.