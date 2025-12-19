Instagram

James Van Der Beek is speaking out about his colorectal cancer battle in a new interview with “Today” co-host Craig Melvin.

Melvin paid James a visit to his Texas ranch, where they talked about how James is doing today and addressed his gaunt appearance in a video shown at the “Dawson’s Creek” reunion in September.

The “Dawson’s” cast reunited at Richard Rodgers Theatre in NYC for a reading of the show’s first episode to raise cash for F Cancer in light of Van Der Beek's stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis.

At the time, Van Der Beek couldn’t attend in person because of a stomach virus. He did, however, appear via a pre-recorded video message.

Craig noted "a lot of folks were worried” after seeing the video.

James shared, "I’d lost so much weight because of the stomach virus, yeah,” adding, "No, it was not cancer-related. Although with cancer, everything’s like, ‘Why don’t we super-size that stomach virus?’”

His wife Kimberly and their six children did attend the event, and that warmed James’ heart.

"As crushed as I was not being able to go to that 'Dawson’s Creek' reunion, my family got to go,” he said. "And I was Zooming in on that night, and they got a standing ovation just for taking their seats. And all that love that would have otherwise been directed at me was directed at my family. It was just one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever gotten to witness. I’m just so grateful to the fans for doing that.”

Van Der Beek also confirmed, “I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago."

He went on, “It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It's required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good.”

As for treatment, James said he’s “trying a bunch of stuff,” but declined to share specifics.

The star was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer at 46 after requesting a colonoscopy. He wants to spread the word that everyone can get tested at 45, with or without symptoms.