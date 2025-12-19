Celebrate the Holidays in Stars Hollow

Getty Images

“Extra” is with “Gilmore Girls” star Scott Patterson, who played Luke in the iconic TV show as he kicked off “Holidays Made Here at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.”

Scott will be on hand every day during the event, which runs from December 18, 2025, to January 4, 2026 (closed Christmas Day).

Scott shared why the show continues to resonate and garner new fans, saying, “It is maybe the funniest show in the history of television. I mean, you’ve got a character in Lorelai Gilmore who’s basically doing a stand-up routine through 154 episodes plus four Netflix episodes. You’ve got cultural references. You’ve got a triple-tiered family dynamic with Emily, Richard, Lorelai, Rory.”

He went on, “It’s just something that television really hasn’t explored to that in-depth when it comes to mother-daughter relationships and a family dynamic structured the way it is. And it’s just beautifully executed. And you’ve got these all these wonderful actors and there’s also the warmth and the comfort of a show that not a lot is really going to go wrong, and it when it does go wrong, it writes itself pretty quickly. So there’s that security and so it’s just a warm blanket that people wrap themselves in.”

He also shared his take on whether we will ever see a reunion show, saying, “I have no hard information, solid information for you, but I just I can’t see not doing it.”

With that news, fans can step into Stars Hollow, fully recreated with authentic detail and dressed for the holidays at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. Guests will also enjoy behind-the-scenes stories while on tour from “Gremlins,” “Elf,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and many other holiday favorites.

This limited-time event is included as part of the Studio Tour.