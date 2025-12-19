‘Baylen Out Loud’: Baylen’s Bald Tic Is Triggered in London! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from an all-new “Baylen Out Loud”!

In the clip, we see Baylen and her fiancé Colin joking around with their London taxi driver.

Baylen has a tic triggered by seeing someone who’s bald!

She observes, "There's a lot of bald people in the UK,” as the driver tells her, "Yeah. Not wrong."

Baylen tells him, "We're like 40 percent British. And my dad's bald, too.”

The driver laughs, telling her, "We don't have the monopoly on bald people. You know that, don't you? They're everywhere.”

She said her mom even told her to work on her bald tic before the trip, but the driver insists, "I'm glad you didn't work on it because it’s entertaining me."