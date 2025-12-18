Shocking Court Docs Claim Riley Keough Is Biological Mom of John Travolta’s Son Ben

Getty Images

New bombshell court documents are claiming that Riley Keough’s eggs were used by John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston to welcome their youngest son Benjamin, 15.

The claim was included in the amended complaint from Priscilla Presley's former business associates Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who are suing her son Navarone Garcia for breach of contract.

The complaint, obtained by “Extra,” alleges that Travolta and Preston first approached Riley’s mom Lisa Marie Presley about eggs.

The docs claimed, “Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, and the father of Harper and Finley Lockwood approached Plaintiff Kruse, telling her that John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant.”

The docs didn’t make it clear if Lisa Marie’s eggs ever produced an offspring for Travolta and Preston.

The filing claims that Travolta spoke to the family again about eggs in 2010, a year after the death of his son Jett.

According to the complaint, “Lockwood claimed that Travolta said he no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want 'eggs with heroin' on them and they orchestrated a deal, where Riley Keough gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta."

The doc alleges that Keough was gifted an "old Jaguar and paid between $10,000 - $20,000” for her egg donation.

Riley is the daughter of Lisa Marie and Danny Keough.

Per the complaint, Lockman disclosed the secret to Kruse and Fialko so they could “use the information to orchestrate a settlement for him and his daughters."

The docs claim that Garcia "threw a tantrum, demanding that Plaintiffs keep Riley’s and Travolta’s son out of the press, since Priscilla promised him that he would be the only male musician in the family and would now be the 'king.'"

The complaint also included a piece of paper with the words “CA fertility partners," "Ben Travolta," and "Kelly Preston carried baby" handwritten on it.

An alleged text exchange with Priscilla Presley was also included, in which Ben is referred to as her “beautiful great-grandson.”

In response to the court docs, Presley’s lawyers Marty Singer and Wayne Harman told TMZ, “After losing motion after motion in this case, and unsuccessfully seeking to have Presley’s counsel of record, Marty Singer, disqualified from representing her in this matter, Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family.”

Singer and Harman went on, “In a completely improper effort to exert undue pressure on Presley to retract her legitimate, truthful claims, Kruse and her co-conspirators have also sued Presley’s son, cousin, and assistant. These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case. The conduct of Kruse, Fialko, and their new lawyers (they are on their fourth set of attorneys) is shameful, and it absolutely will be addressed in court.”

“Extra” has reached out to Travolta and Keough, but have not heard back yet.

Kruse and Fialko’s lawyer Jordan Matthews told “Extra,” “Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko are heartbroken that they have been forced to file their most recent amended complaint. They have been accused of horrific acts that are not supported by any evidence whatsoever."

Matthews emphasized, "This amended complaint is about revealing the truth, correcting the record, and providing evidence of the work that was done in good faith to bring peace, resolution, and stability to the Presley family, despite being exposed to constant volatility."

In the original filing in August, Kruse and Fialko accused Presley of fraud and breach of contract, asking for $50 million in damages.

In response to the original lawsuit, her legal team told Variety, “This is, without a doubt, one of the most shameful, ridiculous, salacious, and meritless lawsuits I have seen in my practice. This is nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty year old woman in blatant retaliation for bringing a lawsuit to redress the wrongful conduct of Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators. Kruse and her co-conspirators are now on their fourth different set of lawyers in this dispute, and this is a disgusting publicity stunt by new counsel, as evidenced by the fact that the complaint and press release were sent to the press before the complaint was served. Accusing a grieving mother of contributing to her daughter’s death is not savvy advocacy; it is malicious character assassination, and should be broadly condemned. These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity and we are confident this case will be dismissed.”