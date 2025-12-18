Instagram

“Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson is now a dad!



Davidson’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt gave birth to their first child, a baby girl who they named Scottie Rose.

On Thursday, Elsie announced the baby’s arrival on Instagram, writing, “My best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Pete added, “Wu tang forever.”

Elsie revealed that their “perfect angel girl” was born on December 12.

In July, news broke that Pete and Elsie were expecting.

Pete expressed excitement about his impending fatherhood at the L.A. premiere of “The Pickup.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Pete, who shared, “I mean, it's the most exciting thing ever. I don’t even really have words. I'm just so excited about it, and I can’t I just can't wait for it. And I just… I feel like I'm finally in a place where I'm ready for it."

Davidson kept it real about whether he was ready to be a dad, saying, “I don’t know. I'm not a parent yet, but I feel like I'm the best I could be now, you know? I'm glad it's happening now, for sure.”