Nick Reiner’s Disturbing ‘Bail Me Outta Jail' Video Resurfaces After Parents’ Murder

Getty Images

Nine years before he was charged with the murder of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, Nick Reiner posted an eerie YouTube video, in which he plays a music mogul named “Dddavid.”

Using the mockumentary style his dad made famous with 1984’s “This Is Spinal Tap,” Reiner raps as his character, “And I don't even care if anyone calls me a Sally, because I'm a snail and I'm never gonna f**king fail / And you know what? You're gonna have to bail me outta jail.”

During the clip, Reiner is seen smoking what appears to be a joint and freestyle rapping in his neighborhood.

Nick’s sister Romy also makes an appearance in the six-minute video.

In the video, Nick is fielding questions from an interviewer who is behind the camera.

At one point, Nick tries to answer questions while a dog is barking in the background, saying, “I’m gonna go f**king kill that ​f**king dog.”

On Wednesday, Reiner was officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman added, “He also faces a special allegation that he used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife.”

Reiner could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole — or the death penalty — for the murder charges.

Reiner is currently held without bail.

Reiner was arrested in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday after the gruesome discovery of his parents’ dead bodies at their Brentwood, California, home.

It has been reported that Romy was the one who saw her father’s body after entering the home.