Retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle has died at the age of 55.

Biffle, his wife Cristina Gusso, their daughter Emma, 14, and their son Ryder, 5, all perished in a plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina.

The accident occurred while the private jet on which they were traveling was attempting to land.

Congressman Richard Hudson confirmed the sad news on X, writing, “They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also confirmed that the crash to NBC outlet WCNC Charlotte.

Airport officials told Charlotte Observer, “At approximately 10:15 am, an aircraft crashed while landing. Multiple agencies are responding ... including HazMat, EMS, Fire, Rescue, Emergency Management, the NC State Highway Patrol, and the Federal Aviation Administration.”

The weather conditions were “adverse,” according to AccuWeather.

Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather Vice President of Forecasting Operations, said, “Heavy drizzle and a cloud ceiling near 1,200 feet were reported at 10:15 a.m. The cloud ceiling had reportedly lowered to around 400 feet, with heavy rain reducing visibility to less than 2 miles at 10:30 a.m.”