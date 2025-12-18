Rolling with the Stars: Jennifer Hudson Sings with Derek Hough, Talks Dream Show Guests

Michael Simon

Jennifer Hudson goes “Rolling with the Stars” with “Extra’s” Derek Hough in the latest installment of our digital series.

We visit “The Jennifer Hudson Show” aka the Happy Place and take a spin around the Warner Bros. lot, as she dished on her recent Grammy nom, her viral spirit tunnels, and the guests she’d love to get on her hit daytime show.

Her dream guests for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” are none other than Michael Jordan and former President Barack Obama!

Her Spirit Tunnels on the show have become iconic, with Jennifer commenting, “I love that it has everybody, like, celebrating each other and singing… to the point I can’t even go anywhere, Derek, without people popping out and creating Spirit Tunnels for me… I love the joy that it is spreading from the Happy Place because it’s always our goal.”

And of course, Jennifer and Derek had to do a little singing along the way!